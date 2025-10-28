DMW Brings Services Closer to OFWs in Taiwan

Over 500 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Hualien County, Taiwan, benefited from an outreach mission spearheaded by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)–Taipei, in cooperation with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), and Pag-IBIG Fund Taipei. The initiative brought critical government services to one of Taiwan’s most remote regions.

As part of the mission, NTD 416,800 (Php 805,598) in financial aid from the AKSYON Fund was distributed to 14 OFWs affected by Typhoon Ragasa, which struck Hualien on September 23, along with medical assistance to one OFW.

MWO Taipei also provided OEC issuance, OFW Travel Pass support, e-registration account services, and contract updates for 22 OFWs. Meanwhile, OWWA Taipei processed 118 membership renewals, granted Welfare Assistance Program support to 10 beneficiaries, and updated the records of two others. Representatives from SSS and Pag-IBIG Fund also assisted OFWs with membership, contribution, and benefit inquiries.

MWO Taipei underscored that the outreach was designed to reach workers unable to travel to Taipei for documentation or welfare services, reaffirming the DMW’s commitment to extend protection and assistance to Filipinos across Taiwan—in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to make government services more accessible to Filipinos at home and overseas.