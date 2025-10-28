Discaya couple can’t be state witnesses in flood control scam

Contractors Pacifico “Curlee” and Sarah Discaya have no chance of becoming state witnesses in the ongoing flood control corruption cases because of their major participation in the anomalies, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said.

“The Discayas, due to their uncooperative behavior, have absolutely no chance of becoming state witnesses anymore. They are now considered hostile witnesses and will face charges as respondents in cases of malversation of public funds, falsification of public documents, and other related crimes,” said Clavano.

He noted that the couple was involved in more than 4,000 project bids across the country, linking them to various fraudulent schemes in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Alam naman natin na higit 4,000 ang sinalihan nilang bids, at kahit anong scam o scheme sa DPWH, kasama sila. So it’s impossible that they can be state witnesses for all those crimes they’ve committed. Choice nila ‘yun,” Clavano said.

He also warned that the government will no longer show leniency to uncooperative witnesses.

“Kung gusto talaga nila na maging uncooperative, then the government has no choice but to run after them with every ounce of effort we can muster,” he said.

Clavano further confirmed that the couple will lose their protective witness status under the Department of Justice’s Witness Protection Program.

“Yes, definitely they will lose it. The protection they were given was a result of their application to become state witnesses, but now, there’s absolutely no chance of that if they remain hostile,” he said.