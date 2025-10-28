Abu Dhabi Police: Young drivers risk license revocation for repeated traffic violations

The Abu Dhabi Police have clarified that probationary driving licenses issued to motorists under 21 years old will be revoked if they repeatedly reach the maximum number of traffic points during their trial period. Once revoked, these drivers will be ineligible to reapply for a new license for one year.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Khalfan Al Kaabi, head of the Traffic Points Program Department at the Directorate of Follow-up and Aftercare, said the measure aims to promote accountability among young drivers and reduce serious road violations.

Under federal traffic law, each driver receives a certain number of points for specific violations. These points remain on record for one year and are cleared if they do not reach the cumulative limit of 24 points.

“If a driver reaches the cumulative limit, their license is suspended, and they are prohibited from driving any vehicle,” Al Kaabi explained. Drivers may either wait out their suspension period or enroll in a rehabilitation program offered by the Traffic Points Department to recover their license.

For drivers under 21, the rules are stricter. Those who reach the 24-point limit can choose between a six-month suspension or paying Dh2,400 to attend a one-day rehabilitation course. However, if they again reach the 24-point limit within the probation period, their license will be permanently revoked, and they will be barred from reapplying for one year.

For drivers aged 21 and above, a first-time accumulation of 24 points leads to a three-month suspension or rehabilitation program. Repeating the offense within a year increases the suspension to six months.

Al Kaabi also warned about major violations that carry high penalty points, such as running a red light (12 points) or endangering lives (23 points), noting these are among the top causes of fatal crashes.

Speaking on the Abu Dhabi Police’s Amn wa Aman (Safety and Security) program, Al Kaabi highlighted that motorists with 8 to 23 points may voluntarily join a rehabilitation course to deduct eight points from their record by paying Dh800. Sessions are available in Mussafah, Al Ain, and Zayed City.

He emphasized that these initiatives are designed not to punish but to educate drivers and encourage safe, responsible behavior on the road.

“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Al Kaabi said. “We urge all motorists to obey traffic laws and act as role models for others.”