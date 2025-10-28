Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi man ordered to repay Dh58,868 to woman defrauded of savings

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to return Dh58,868 to a woman after he was found guilty of taking her money through fraud and deception, according to a report from Al Khaleej.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay Dh5,000 in compensation for the emotional distress caused to the victim, in addition to all court fees and expenses.

According to court documents, the woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the defendant fraudulently seized her money. She sought repayment of the full amount plus Dh30,000 in damages for financial and moral harm, as well as reimbursement of legal costs.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint with the authorities, which led to the man’s criminal conviction. While the defendant appealed, the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, limiting the sentence to deportation and requiring him to pay court fees.

The judgment has since become final and enforceable, affirming the woman’s right to recover her stolen funds.

