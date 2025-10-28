Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay Dh78,867 to car rental company

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has ordered a man to pay Dh78,867 plus 3% annual interest to a car rental company after failing to settle unpaid rental fees and traffic fines linked to a long-term car lease.

Court records showed that the man rented a car from the company at Dh150 per day but stopped making payments. The vehicle was eventually recovered 1,299 days later, with the total amount due reaching Dh224,672.

This included rental fees, Dh22,575 in traffic violations, Dh3,747 in repair costs for accident-related damages, Dh3,500 in contractual compensation, and Dh10,105 in taxes.

After deducting the Dh155,910 previously paid by the defendant, the court found a remaining balance of Dh78,867.

The court ruled in favor of the car rental company, saying it had provided sufficient documentation to support its claim. The defendant was ordered to pay the remaining amount along with the specified interest rate.