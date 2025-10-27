Special operations police chief arrested for taking murder suspect out of custody

The chief of the Northern Police District Special Operations Unit (NPD SOU) has been arrested and relieved from his post for allegedly taking a detained murder suspect out of custody without proper authorization.

According to Maj. Hazel Asilo, public information chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the detainee was being held at the DSOU detention facility but was discovered missing during a routine inspection on Saturday afternoon.

“When we were looking for them, our duty jailer called our police officer and found that the missing detainee was with him during the random inspection,” Asilo said.

The officer reportedly claimed he took the detainee out “for a case build-up,” although he did not provide further details on the supposed investigation.

Two NPD officers later arrested the DSOU chief in his office and returned the detainee to the facility that same day. Authorities, however, have yet to determine where the detainee was taken while outside custody.

The NCRPO said the arrested police officer will face inquest proceedings for a possible criminal charge under Article 223 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes officials who connive in or consent to the evasion of service of sentence.

Asilo added that the NCRPO is also studying the filing of an administrative case for grave misconduct against the relieved officer.