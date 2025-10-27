Latest NewsNews

Quo warranto case filed vs. Sen. Erwin Tulfo over alleged citizenship issue

Senator Erwin Tulfo is facing a quo warranto petition questioning his eligibility to hold public office due to an alleged citizenship issue, according to the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET).

During the Senate hearing on the SET’s proposed 2026 budget on Monday, October 26, SET Deputy Secretary Atty. Eleanor Francisco-Anunciacion revealed that the petition was filed on July 15, 2025 by a certain Bertini Cataluna Causing.

A presentation shown during the hearing displayed Tulfo’s name among the pending cases before the Tribunal, indicating that his right to hold public office is being challenged.

As of now, Tulfo has yet to issue a statement regarding the petition.

