Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to close on October 31 for All Saints’ Day Eve

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced it will close on October 31, 2025, in observance of All Saints’ Day Eve.

The closure follows Proclamation No. 727, which lists the official regular and special holidays for 2025. October 31 is classified as an additional special (non-working) holiday “to strengthen family ties” by providing more time for the traditional All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day activities.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 3.

For urgent matters, the public may contact the Assistance-to-Nationals hotline at +971 504438003. Consular and other inquiries can be directed to +971 508137836.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Abu Dhabi is also available for immediate support at +971 56 270 9157. Emails may be sent to [email protected] or [email protected].

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi are encouraged to note these contacts and dates to avoid delays in processing requests or concerns during the closure period.