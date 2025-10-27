Marcos willing to release SALN in accordance with Ombudsman guidelines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his readiness to release his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) to the proper authorities, including the Office of the Ombudsman, provided that the process follows the procedures set by the anti-corruption body.

In a press briefing held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President has made clear his commitment to comply with established rules regarding the release of public officials’ SALNs.

“Unang-una, nagsalita na ang Pangulo at siya ay handa naman pong ibigay at ipakita ang kanyang SALN sa proper authority,” Castro said.

She added that the Ombudsman has outlined clear procedures for requests related to SALNs, emphasizing that while such requests will be accommodated, they must adhere to the guidelines in place.

“Mayroon naman po tayong rules or procedure na inilahad ang Ombudsman… So, ang ehekutibo ay tutugon dito,” she noted.

Castro also echoed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s statement that SALNs should not be used “indiscriminately” as tools for political attacks or to discredit government officials.

She confirmed that Cabinet officials held an informal discussion on the matter on Saturday, during which they agreed to act in accordance with the Ombudsman’s established procedures.

“Kahapon nagkaroon lamang sila ng informal meeting at napag-usapan nga ito… But still, nandiyan naman ang procedure na inilahad ng Ombudsman at ang bawat isa naman ay tutugon dito,” Castro said.