Health ministry warns high-risk groups to get vaccinated against seasonal influenza

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has identified six groups as being most vulnerable to seasonal influenza and its complications, urging the public to get the annual flu vaccine for effective protection against infection and severe symptoms.

According to MoHAP, influenza vaccines provide 70% to 90% protection against clinical infection in healthy adults and help reduce hospitalization and death rates linked to flu-related complications.

The ministry said the following groups are strongly advised to receive the vaccine:

• Senior citizens

• Children aged six months to five years

• Pilgrims

• Pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy

• Individuals with chronic illnesses such as heart, lung, kidney, liver, blood, or neurological conditions

• Healthcare workers

In its 2025–2026 Seasonal Influenza Awareness Guide, MoHAP also reminded the public to take preventive measures, including:

1. Getting vaccinated early, ideally before the winter season.

2. Covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

3. Staying home when experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms.

4. Avoiding close contact with sick individuals.

5. Washing and sanitizing hands regularly.

6. Avoiding touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.

7.Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

MoHAP described seasonal influenza as an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses (types A, B, and C) that circulate globally during specific seasons. Common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, cough, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and nasal discharge. Children may also experience vomiting or diarrhea.

While most people recover within a week, the ministry warned that individuals in high-risk groups may suffer severe illness requiring hospitalization. The incubation period ranges from one to four days, with transmission occurring through droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking, as well as contact with contaminated surfaces.

The annual flu vaccine, given as an inactivated (non-live) injection, becomes effective about two weeks after administration. It reduces hospitalizations, protects pregnant women and their newborns, and helps safeguard families and communities, especially those with vulnerable members.

MoHAP assured that influenza vaccines have a proven record of safety and reliability, having been used worldwide for more than six decades. Reported side effects are typically mild and temporary, including slight pain at the injection site, mild headache, or low-grade fever.