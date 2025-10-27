Floating museum set to rise above Dubai Creek waters: Here’s what to expect

Dubai is set to welcome a new cultural landmark — the Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA), a floating museum on the waters of Dubai Creek that promises breathtaking views, serene waterfront surroundings, and a harmony of modern architecture with nature.

Announced over the weekend on October 25 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DUMA is envisioned as a beacon for creativity, culture, and architectural innovation. The museum will be developed by the Al-Futtaim Group, adding yet another world-class cultural destination to Dubai’s growing artistic landscape.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), His Highness described the museum as “a museum that floats above the waters of Dubai Creek to enhance its brilliance, reflect Dubai’s civilizational spirit, and serve as a mirror to its culture and arts.”

“Cities are completed by culture and art, flourish through the economy, and achieve harmony when their private sector is responsible, participatory, and aligned with the public sector. And this is what we see in Dubai,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added.

شهدنا اليوم إطلاق معلم أيقوني جديد في دبي .. ” متحف دبي للفنون” .. متحف يطفو فوق مياه خور دبي ليزيد من تألقها .. وليعكس روح دبي الحضارية ويكون مرآة لثقافتها وفنونها .. ويضيف تنوعاً جديداً في معالمها ولوحة جمالها المعمارية . تقديرنا وشكرنا للأخ عبدالله الفطيم وابنه عمر الفطيم… pic.twitter.com/1cNjaK6W2V — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 25, 2025

A new canvas on the Creek

Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, a Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate known for minimalist masterpieces that harmonize with light, water, and silence, the Dubai Museum of Art will combine modern innovation with deep cultural symbolism.

The architecture draws inspiration from the sea and the pearl, both symbols of Dubai’s heritage. Its curved shell and circular exhibition hall symbolize unity and discovery, while a central light shaft, reminiscent of a pearl’s shimmer, bathes the interior in natural light.

What to expect when it opens

Rising five stories above the creek, DUMA will feature flexible exhibition galleries, a restaurant and VIP lounge, and dedicated event spaces designed to connect visitors with both art and the surrounding waters.

The museum is envisioned as a living space for creativity and collaboration. It will host modern and contemporary art exhibitions, artist talks, panel discussions, and educational programs that encourage learning, dialogue, and cultural exchange.

Visitors will also have access to a library, study rooms, and training programs, nurturing the next generation of creative minds and inspiring personal growth through artistic exploration.

As Dubai continues to develop spaces that celebrate culture and imagination, the Dubai Museum of Art promises to be a place where residents and visitors alike can pause, explore, and reconnect with the beauty of art, offering a fresh cultural experience to look forward to.