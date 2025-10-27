Dubai Police launches campaign to combat WhatsApp hacking and online fraud

Dubai Police has launched a campaign to track down hackers targeting smartphone users through the WhatsApp messaging app, warning that cybercriminals are attempting to steal personal data and banking card information.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Yamahi, Director of the Anti-Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, urged residents to treat any attempt to hack their devices or breach their digital privacy seriously.

He stressed that promptly reporting such cases is vital to identifying offenders and protecting victims from blackmail or data theft.

“Some fraudsters use sophisticated social engineering techniques to convince victims to reveal their banking details, taking advantage of the public’s trust in official entities,” Al Yamahi said.

He noted that residents can report cybercrime incidents through eCrime.ae, the official Dubai Police platform that allows users to submit complaints electronically and attach supporting evidence such as suspicious messages or phishing links. Reports may also be filed via the Dubai Police mobile app, enabling users to send cases directly from their smartphones.

Al Yamahi assured that all reports are handled confidentially, with specialized teams using advanced digital forensics to trace the source of cyberattacks.

“Our law enforcement teams possess the technical and legal capabilities to combat cybercrime,” he said, advising residents to remain alert online, avoid downloading unverified applications, and regularly update their devices.

Dubai Police also reminded the public to use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and immediately report any incident of hacking or online extortion through official channels or by visiting the nearest police station.

Major Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cyber Investigations Department, said cybercriminals are becoming increasingly deceptive, often sending WhatsApp messages from familiar names or contacts to lure users into clicking malicious links.

He warned that scammers may also pose as legitimate institutions or use familiar numbers to request banking details.

Al Shehhi further cautioned against answering fraudulent calls or engaging with fake websites that exploit major events and public occasions to trick users with false offers or services.

“Fraudsters continue to evolve their tactics to steal sensitive banking information, which is later used to withdraw funds illegally,” he said.

Dubai Police reiterated its reminder for residents never to share confidential details such as bank account information, online passwords, ATM PINs, or CVV numbers.

Authorities emphasized that legitimate bank representatives will never request such data and encouraged the use of cybersecurity software capable of blocking malicious websites and malware designed to steal financial information.