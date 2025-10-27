Dubai police 901 call center handles over 713,000 calls in 2024

The Dubai Police 901 Call Centre managed more than 713,000 non-emergency calls in 2024, achieving a 92% response rate within 20 seconds, according to the latest performance report reviewed by the force’s leadership.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, commended the center’s strong performance during an inspection visit to the General Department of Administrative Affairs, praising its innovative practices and contribution to the force’s smart transformation goals.

He was joined by Major General Dr Saleh Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, and several senior officers.

The visit formed part of Dubai Police’s annual inspection program covering all departments and police stations.

The 901 Call Centre handles non-emergency public inquiries, reports, and service requests. Dubai Police said the centre exceeded its key performance indicators, maintaining a 100% response rate for email inquiries within four hours for the third consecutive year.

Customer satisfaction for 2024 reached 92.9%, according to the “Customer Voice” program, while combined satisfaction across all Dubai Police service channels, including the 901 hotline, website, and smart app, rose above 98% in 2025.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri praised the dedication and professionalism of the 901 team, stressing the importance of continuously enhancing its capabilities to meet increasing public demand and uphold Dubai Police’s reputation for world-class service delivery.

“The 901 platform reflects our commitment to proactive and human-centered policing,” Al Marri said.

“Our goal is to make it easier, faster, and smarter for every resident and visitor to communicate with Dubai Police.”