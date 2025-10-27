DMW Delegation Meets Filipino Workers in Slovakia to Strengthen Welfare and Support

In a visit highlighting the resilience and unity of Filipino migrant workers, a Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) delegation met with Filipino employees at a food processing plant in Slovakia as part of its European outreach mission.

Among those they met was Marvin Ayaso, who recently transferred from Hungary after completing his previous contract. “Maayos naman po kami dito. May free food and accommodation. Pag may mga cultural presentation, like ‘breakfast for all,’ fini-feature namin ang mga pagkaing Pinoy,” Ayaso said, describing the supportive environment at his new workplace.

Ayaso’s story of perseverance and hope was also featured in the Slovak magazine Ujno, where he shared his experiences and aspirations for a better future for his family in the Philippines.

Slovak employers commended Filipino workers for their adaptability, professionalism, and sense of camaraderie, noting how they contribute to harmony and productivity in the workplace.

The DMW delegation’s visit forms part of its ongoing European monitoring and welfare mission, which aims to listen to the stories of overseas Filipinos, assess their working and living conditions, and reaffirm the Philippine government’s commitment to protection, empowerment, and partnership with host countries.