Castro: Dutertes are pro-China

Malacañang has hit back at Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte for criticizing the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its ongoing modernization efforts, accusing him of echoing pro-China rhetoric that undermines national defense and sovereignty.

At a press briefing in Kuala Lumpur, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro held up a newspaper clipping titled “Duterte says he’s inutile,” referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s earlier statement admitting helplessness in confronting China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

“Ang mga anak ni dating Pangulong Duterte ay lilihis pa ba sa sinabi ng dating pangulo?” Castro asked. “Matatandaan ninyo, sinabi niya noon — ‘inutile,’ hindi raw kayang gawin ng gobyerno ang dapat laban sa China sea aggression.”

She questioned whether the former president’s children would now contradict his position, adding, “Huwag niya pong i-undermine ang pagpapalakas ng Armed Forces at ang pagpapatuloy ng AFP modernization.”

Castro emphasized that the Marcos administration’s military modernization program is focused on strengthening defense capabilities, not on provocation.

“Lahat ng ito ay hindi pansarili. Kailangan ito. Kailangan nating lumakas — hindi para makipag-giyera, kundi para hindi na tayo maging gaya ng nakaraang administrasyon na inutil pagdating sa China aggression,” she said.

The Palace official also criticized Duterte’s remarks for “undermining the integrity and professionalism” of the AFP, which she said has consistently upheld the country’s sovereignty.

“Sana marinig din natin sa kanila kapag may nadidisgrasya o nasasaktan sa water cannon ng bansang China,” Castro added, referring to recent maritime incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

Her comments came after the AFP rejected claims that it was “gambling with Filipino lives” through its cooperation with the United States on the temporary deployment of the Typhon missile system in the Philippines.

“Any insinuation that the AFP or its leadership serves foreign interests is false and undermines the integrity, professionalism, and patriotism of the institution,” the AFP said in an earlier statement.

Echoing the military’s defense, Castro declared: “Hindi tayo magpapatakot sa mga nagsasabing huwag palakasin ang sandatahang lakas. Ang tunay na takot ay ‘yung walang kakayahang ipagtanggol ang sarili.”