32 Filipino seafarers rescued from abusive employer in Fiji

Thirty-two Filipino seafarers have been successfully rescued by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) from their abusive employer in Fiji after months of maltreatment and labor violations.

According to the DMW, the seafarers were victims of contract substitution, delayed wages, and verbal and physical abuse. They were promised a monthly salary of ₱60,000 but reportedly received only ₱20,000, often paid late.

Labor Attaché Antonio Mutuc Jr. facilitated the seafarers’ repatriation to the Philippines, while the DMW has initiated an investigation against the employer and recruitment agency involved. The department said it is ready to impose disciplinary actions to ensure justice for the affected workers.

Upon their arrival, each of the rescued seafarers received ₱50,000 in financial assistance from the AKSYON Fund, along with psychosocial and reintegration support to help them rebuild their lives.

The DMW also reminded Filipinos seeking employment abroad to verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies and ensure compliance with government regulations to avoid falling victim to exploitation.