Ruler of Dubai calls for nationwide flag-raising on Nov. 3 to mark UAE Flag Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on everyone in the country to take part in the upcoming UAE Flag Day celebration.

In an X post, he urged all citizens, residents, and institutions to raise the national flag on Monday, November 3, at exactly 11 a.m. to mark the occasion.

The annual event serves as a moment for the nation to renew its commitment and loyalty to the UAE and the flag as the symbol of sovereignty.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that raising the flag together reflects the “values of union, belonging, and loyalty to the homeland and its leadership.”

The Ruler of Dubai also expressed his hope for the UAE flag to remain a lasting symbol of honor, glory, and national pride.

