PH Embassies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar call on Muslim Filipinos to register for 2026 Shari’ah Bar Exams

The Philippine embassies in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are calling on Muslim Filipinos residing in their respective host countries to register for the 2026 Shari’ah Special Bar Examinations (SSBE).

In separate announcements, the two embassies encouraged qualified applicants to complete the registration survey to facilitate coordination, information dissemination, and support for examinees based in the Gulf.

Interested individuals in Saudi Arabia may register by scanning the QR code provided in the Embassy’s advisory, while those in Qatar may accomplish the survey through the link: https://bit.ly/SSBE2026.

The registration deadline is set for Nov. 7, 2025, at 5 PM (Philippine Time). Both embassies reminded applicants to submit their responses before the deadline to be included in the Embassy’s outreach and assistance initiatives for SSBE participants.

The Shari’ah Special Bar Examinations, conducted by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, in coordination with the Supreme Court of the Philippines, serves as a professional licensure exam for aspiring Muslim lawyers specializing in Shari’ah law.