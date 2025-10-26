Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar call on Muslim Filipinos to join survey for 2026 Shari’ah Special Bar Exams

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin48 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Philippine embassies in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are calling on Muslim Filipinos residing in their respective host countries to participate in the registration survey for the 2026 Shari’ah Special Bar Examinations (SSBE).

In separate announcements, the two embassies encouraged qualified applicants to complete the registration survey to facilitate coordination, information dissemination, and support for examinees based in the Gulf.

Interested individuals may register by scanning the QR code provided below.

IMG 0588

IMG 0589

The registration deadline is set for Nov. 7, 2025, at 5 PM (Philippine Time). Both embassies reminded applicants to submit their responses before the deadline to be included in the Embassy’s outreach and assistance initiatives for SSBE participants.

The Shari’ah Special Bar Examinations, conducted by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, in coordination with the Supreme Court of the Philippines, serves as a professional licensure exam for aspiring Muslim lawyers specializing in Shari’ah law.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin48 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

IMG 0592

Big Ticket’s Final Call: Who Will Take Home AED 25 Million, Five Gold Bars, and a Nissan Patrol?

18 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 25 at 16.22.28

Knights of Rizal and Las Damas de Rizal celebrate milestone anniversaries and regional assembly in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
DIRHAM TO PESO

Peso-Dirham exchange rate now at AED 1 = P16

19 hours ago
iStock 1066865348

Illegal recruiter targeting returning OFWs arrested

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button