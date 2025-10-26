Ombudsman Remulla Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has revealed that he is living “day by day” after being diagnosed with leukemia following a major heart operation in 2023.

In a televised interview over the weekend, Remulla said his leukemia diagnosis came shortly after undergoing a quintuple bypass surgery for a severe heart blockage while he was still serving as Justice Secretary in June 2023.

“’Nung 2023, na-diagnose ako sa puso na kailangan ko ng bypass, so nagpa-opera ako… at noong pagaling na ako ay na-diagnose naman ako ng cancer, leukemia, cancer ng dugo,” Remulla told Luchi Cruz Valdez.

He said he has since undergone two cycles of chemotherapy, body irradiation, and a bone marrow transplant performed at a hospital in Bonifacio Global City. The transplant was made possible through a stem cell donation from his child, who was a full match.

“Ang dugo ko ngayon ay hindi na ‘yung dati kong dugo. Ito ay dugo na galing sa aking anak,” he said, adding that his prognosis looks good following the procedure.

Remulla described the ordeal as physically and emotionally draining, sharing that he had experienced symptoms like dizziness, fainting, and severe nosebleeds prior to treatment.

Now in recovery, the Ombudsman said he takes life one day at a time.

“Ang tingin ko lang, tomorrow is another day. Get through the night… ‘pag gising mo sa umaga, isang araw na naman ‘yun na naibigay sa iyo,” he said.

Despite lingering challenges from the treatment, Remulla expressed gratitude and optimism, saying he believes his survival means he still has a purpose to fulfill.

“Siguro meron pa akong ibang gagawin kaya ganon,” he added.

Remulla was sworn in as Ombudsman by Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on October 9, 2025.