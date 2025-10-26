Marcos Open to Releasing SALN in Accordance With Ombudsman Guidelines

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is willing to release his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) to the proper authorities, provided the process complies with the procedures set by the Office of the Ombudsman, Malacañang said Sunday.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters that the President has made it clear he will follow the established rules governing the disclosure of SALNs by public officials.

“Unang-una, nagsalita na ang Pangulo at siya ay handa naman pong ibigay at ipakita ang kanyang SALN sa proper authority,” Castro said during a press briefing.

She added that the Ombudsman has laid out specific guidelines for requesting access to SALNs, which the executive branch intends to follow.

“At mayroon naman po tayong rules or procedure na inilahad ang Ombudsman… lahat ng request for SALN ay pagbibigyan pero may mga certain guidelines na ibinigay ang Ombudsman. So, ang ehekutibo ay tutugon dito,” she said.

Castro also reiterated Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s earlier statement that SALNs should not be used “indiscriminately” or as political weapons to discredit public officials.

She confirmed that Cabinet members held an informal meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue and agreed to comply with the Ombudsman’s procedures.

“Kahapon nagkaroon lamang sila ng informal meeting at napag-usapan nga ito… But still, nandiyan naman ang procedure na inilahad ng Ombudsman at ang bawat isa naman ay tutugon dito,” Castro said.

The Palace’s clarification comes amid renewed public calls for greater transparency among top government officials regarding their wealth declarations.