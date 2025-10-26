John Arcilla Backs Cousin’s Criticism of ‘Quezon’ Film, Says Family Should’ve Been Consulted

Award-winning actor John Arcilla has voiced support for his cousin Ricky Quezon Avanceña, who recently went viral for his strong criticism of the historical film “Quezon.”

Ricky, the grandson of former President Manuel L. Quezon, made headlines after confronting the filmmakers during a Q&A session and later expressing his disapproval of the movie’s portrayal of his grandfather on social media.

Arcilla, known for his iconic portrayal of Antonio Luna in Jerrold Tarog’s “Heneral Luna,” commented on his cousin’s post, saying the filmmakers should have consulted the Quezon family before making the film.

“I, or anyone else, cannot blame you. Our family is still very much alive; they should have considered consulting the direct descendants and relatives,” Arcilla wrote.

He added that while he respects artistic freedom, the living relatives of historical figures deserve to be heard.

“The reason no one has made a film about Juan Luna, for instance, is that his wife’s family does not want the story told from someone else’s point of view — and I am not sure that principle applies here as well, especially since the direct descendants who are still alive were not even consulted,” he explained.

Arcilla clarified that he bears no ill will toward the filmmakers, many of whom he considers friends, but emphasized that the family’s reaction was justified.

“We share the same sentiment… if the living family and descendants feel bothered by the matter, you/we are fully entitled to our reactions, or even to seek proper clarification or action if necessary,” he said.

The veteran actor also critiqued the film’s tone, saying its attempt at satire came across as “preachy and direct” in its portrayal of President Quezon.

“It looked satirical in the way they styled the early rigodons of political opponents… but the content itself doesn’t feel like one,” Arcilla noted. “The preachy and direct characterization of our Lolo’s persona… was what truly feels bothersome.”

In response to the controversy, TBA Studios, the production company behind “Quezon,” released a statement asserting that the movie is “grounded in verified historical accounts, including President Quezon’s own autobiography and other reputable sources.”

“Quezon” is the final installment in the “Bayaniverse” trilogy, following the stories of Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral. It chronicles the life of President Manuel L. Quezon, who served as the first president of the Philippine Commonwealth from 1935 to 1944, and is currently showing in more than 400 theaters nationwide.