Dubai Police Arrest Two Masked Thieves Trying to Flee Country With Dh660,000

Police have arrested two masked men who stole Dh660,000 from a supermarket and attempted to flee the country within hours of the heist, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to Bur Dubai Police Station, officers identified and apprehended the suspects less than two hours after receiving the theft report. The pair were captured at Dubai International Airport moments before boarding their flight, and the stolen money was recovered in full.

Investigations showed that the men had planned the robbery in advance, targeting a large supermarket late at night. They reportedly entered through a back door after cutting it open with sharp tools, then broke into four cash boxes containing Dh60,000 before forcing open the main safe, taking another Dh600,000.

The theft was discovered early the next morning by an employee who arrived before opening hours and immediately contacted police.

A rapid-response team of officers, forensic experts, and CID investigators was dispatched to the scene. Despite the suspects’ use of masks, authorities were able to track their movements using artificial intelligence tools, data analysis, and physical evidence.

Police later learned the suspects intended to escape the UAE with the stolen cash. Swift coordination between Bur Dubai Police and the General Department of Airport Security led to their arrest at the airport before they could leave the country.

The duo has been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings.