UAE reaffirms pilgrim safety as top priority for 2026 Hajj Season

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat has reiterated that the safety and wellbeing of United Arab Emirates (UAE) pilgrims remain a top national priority for the country’s leadership ahead of the 1447H / 2026 Hajj season.

The Authority emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to health and awareness guidelines issued by relevant authorities to ensure that Hajj rituals are performed safely and efficiently.

According to the Authority, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued updated health requirements and immunization mandates for all individuals traveling for Hajj or seasonal work in the holy sites. Pilgrims are required to submit a medical declaration confirming they are free from serious illnesses or conditions that could hinder their ability to perform the pilgrimage. These include organ failure, neurological or psychological disorders affecting cognition, advanced dementia, late-stage pregnancy, and infectious diseases such as pulmonary tuberculosis, hemorrhagic fevers, or active cancers under treatment.

For the upcoming 2026 Hajj, UAE pilgrims must receive the meningococcal and seasonal influenza vaccines before traveling. Additional vaccines, such as those for COVID-19, may be recommended based on individual health assessments.

The Authority added that it will work closely with national health agencies to verify each pilgrim’s medical fitness through screening and examination results, ensuring full compliance with approved health standards.

It also urged all pilgrims to follow the health and safety protocols of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia to ensure a smooth, safe, and spiritually fulfilling Hajj journey.

As part of its preparations, the Authority reported that around 72,000 applications were received through its smart app and website by the end of the registration period on October 9, 2025. Screening and preliminary approval of applicants are now underway, in line with Cabinet Resolution No. (32) of 2018 on the Hajj and Umrah system.

The UAE’s official quota for the 2026 Hajj season has been set at 6,228 pilgrims, as allocated by Saudi authorities. Applicants granted preliminary approval will be notified via registered contact details and must complete all required procedures within the designated timeline to secure their Hajj permits.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to completing all necessary arrangements well in advance of the pilgrimage season, providing ample time for both pilgrims and service providers to finalize preparations in accordance with official standards.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has released a comprehensive guide titled “Healthy Hajj”, highlighting the importance of physical and spiritual readiness for the pilgrimage.

MoHAP advised pilgrims to:

• Consult their doctor before traveling;

• Bring sufficient medication and a medical report;

• Obtain all required vaccines at least 15 days before departure;

• Maintain physical fitness and a healthy diet; and

• Prepare a medical kit containing basic supplies such as disinfectants, bandages, masks, and sun protection items.

The Ministry also warned against heat exhaustion and sunstroke, common during Hajj due to high temperatures and long hours of walking. It urged pilgrims to drink plenty of water, rest in shaded areas, and avoid overexertion during rituals.

To ensure safety, pilgrims are encouraged to pack a first aid kit with essential medicines, including fever reducers, digestive aids, vitamins, allergy medications, and monitoring tools such as thermometers and blood pressure meters.

Both the Authority and the Ministry underscored the UAE government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of its pilgrims throughout the 2026 Hajj journey.