UAE, Oman to launch new cross-border rail service

A new rail service connecting the United Arab Emirates and Oman is set to begin operations following a preliminary agreement between Noatum Logistics, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, and Hafeet Rail, the developer and operator of the region’s first cross-border railway network.

The deal, signed during the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, establishes a daily freight service between Sohar and Abu Dhabi. Noatum Logistics will operate seven container trains per week, each capable of carrying 276 TEUs, translating to an annual capacity of about 193,200 TEUs.

The dedicated trains will accommodate 20-foot, 40-foot, and 45-foot containers, facilitating the movement of a wide range of goods — including manufactured products, food items, pharmaceuticals, agrifoods, and other essential supplies between the two Gulf nations.

According to Noatum Logistics CEO Samir Chaturvedi, the service will provide a cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable transport option, reinforcing regional supply chains and supporting economic integration between the UAE and Oman.

Meanwhile, Hafeet Rail CEO Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi described the agreement as a “major milestone” in developing the cross-border railway, saying it would enable reliable and efficient container transport and strengthen trade between the neighboring countries.