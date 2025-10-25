Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Peso-Dirham exchange rate now at AED 1 = P16

The UAE Dirham (AED) has reached a strong exchange rate with the Philippine Peso (PHP), trading at  per as of today, Oct. 25, 2025.

The rate marks one of the highest points for 2025 and is significant for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sending remittances.

The current rate reflects an appreciation of the dirham over the past month. On Sept. 25, the traded at , increasing by approximately

Screenshot 2025 10 25 at 3.56.31 PM
Screengrab from xe.com

Looking at the trend, the currency peaked at on Dec. 20, 2024. The briefly surpassed the mark earlier this year, reaching on Jan. 11. Conversely, the rate recorded its lowest point so far in May 2024 at .

For those earning in the , monitoring these exchange rate movements is a key factor in timing financial transactions to maximize the value of funds sent to the Philippines.

