Peso-Dirham exchange rate now at AED 1 = P16

The UAE Dirham (AED) has reached a strong exchange rate with the Philippine Peso (PHP), trading at ₱16.0019 per AED as of today, Oct. 25, 2025.

The rate marks one of the highest points for 2025 and is significant for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sending remittances.

The current rate reflects an appreciation of the dirham over the past month. On Sept. 25, the AED traded at ₱15.8559, increasing by approximately ₱0.146, according to XE.com data.

Looking at the trend, the currency peaked at ₱16.093 on Dec. 20, 2024. The AED briefly surpassed the ₱16 mark earlier this year, reaching ₱16.0082 on Jan. 11. Conversely, the rate recorded its lowest point so far in May 2024 at ₱15.07.

For those earning in the UAE, monitoring these exchange rate movements is a key factor in timing financial transactions to maximize the value of funds sent to the Philippines.