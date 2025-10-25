OSG stops automatic appeals on annulment cases: What could it mean for Filipinos seeking freedom from failed marriages

Filipinos seeking annulment or a declaration of nullity of marriage may now find the process faster and less burdensome, following a major policy shift by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe announced during a Senate budget hearing on October 21 that the OSG will no longer automatically appeal annulment and nullity rulings issued by Regional Trial Courts (RTCs).

Instead, the agency will first conduct an independent review to decide whether an appeal is warranted.

“Ngayon po, gawa na rin ng recent trend sa mga usapin po ng divorce, kung ano po ‘yung mga liberalized interpretation as well by the Supreme Court, ‘yung mga moves po sa legislature as well, marami na rin pong mga rulings na parang nile-liberalize po ‘yung rules of evidence on separation,” Berberabe explained, as quoted by abogado.com.ph.

“So ang ginagawa po namin ngayon sa OSG ay magkaroon ng determination, ng independent assessment muna.”

Shift toward a more compassionate legal system

Under the old policy, the OSG routinely appealed every RTC decision granting annulment or nullity, even when there was no sign of fraud or collusion. This practice prolonged cases—often for years—and added emotional and financial strain to couples.

The new approach, Berberabe said, reflects the Supreme Court’s more liberal interpretation of family laws and recognizes the changing attitudes toward marriage dissolution in Philippine society.

“Hindi naman po maaring lahat na lamang ay i-aakyat if we do not also make that independent evaluation,” she added, as quoted by The Philippine Star.

The Solicitor General added that the OSG, which handles around 450,000 active cases, faces significant resource constraints. About 20 percent—or roughly 80,000—of these cases are marriage-related, highlighting the need for prioritization and case-by-case assessment.

Focus on genuine irregularities

While the OSG will step back from automatic appeals, it will continue to intervene when warranted—particularly if there is evidence of collusion between spouses or when a court ruling appears legally unjustified.

“The OSG’s role is to protect the interest of the State,” Berberabe noted. “We will appeal only when there are legitimate grounds.”

Legal analysts say the move aligns with ongoing legislative debates on divorce and recent Supreme Court rulings that emphasize compassion and practicality in handling failed marriages.

Family law experts see this as a progressive and humane step, reducing unnecessary legal battles and helping couples rebuild their lives sooner.

If sustained, this policy could mark one of the most significant shifts in Philippine family law administration in decades—paving the way for a more efficient and emotionally intelligent justice system.