Ombudsman eyes use of AI to speed up corruption investigations

The Office of the Ombudsman is planning to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the speed and accuracy of its investigations and prosecutions of graft and corruption cases.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced the plan during the Senate Committee on Finance hearing on Friday, which tackled the agency’s proposed ₱6.39-billion budget for 2026.

“In light of the digitization stage that we want to undergo, we will seek the help of experts in artificial intelligence to process information faster. Because of the volume of documents and transactions we handle, we may have to go AI,” Remulla said.

He added that the Ombudsman will soon tap a consultant to advise on how best to integrate AI into case processing and data analysis.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to start using technology to combat corruption because the widespread scope of corruption is just there throughout the whole country, and artificial intelligence can shorten the chase or just cut the chase,” Remulla added.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the finance panel, welcomed the initiative, noting that the Senate has also been using AI to help analyze and summarize voluminous reports.

“The use of AI, particularly in your field, is now becoming a necessity. The technology is getting very sophisticated,” Gatchalian said.

The Ombudsman’s move comes as the agency investigates several high-profile corruption cases, including the alleged irregularities in flood control projects flagged by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Last month, the ICI filed its initial referral before the Ombudsman recommending the filing of graft, malversation, and falsification charges against former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co and several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials.

The complaint involves a ₱289.5-million road dike project along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, where the government allegedly lost ₱63 million due to the use of substandard materials.

According to the ICI report, the steel sheet piles installed measured only 2.5 to 3 meters, far shorter than the 12-meter specification under the project’s detailed engineering design. The report also cited missing documentation for several progress billings and the reuse of identical photographs to justify separate payments.

Remulla confirmed that Zaldy Co may be among those to face charges before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the flood control project.

“We will act swiftly on these cases. The use of technology, including AI, will help us pursue accountability faster and more efficiently,” the Ombudsman said.