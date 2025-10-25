Most Filipinos still prefer democracy but fewer are satisfied — OCTA

A large majority of Filipinos continue to favor democracy despite its flaws, according to OCTA Research’s latest Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey for the third quarter of 2025.

The poll found that 80% of Filipinos still prefer democracy as the country’s system of government, even with its many challenges. Only 18% disagreed, while 2% were undecided.

However, public satisfaction with how democracy actually functions remains lukewarm , only 41% said they were satisfied, while 31% expressed dissatisfaction, and 26% were undecided.

“The study reveals a dual narrative among Filipinos: a strong commitment to democracy as a principle, but weak satisfaction with its outcomes,” OCTA Research said in a statement.

The pollster noted that trust in democracy remains “resilient but conditional”, depending on how governance, accountability, and service delivery improve in tangible ways.

OCTA emphasized that sustaining confidence in democracy would require addressing citizens’ daily needs while strengthening civic participation, institutional integrity, and democratic norms.

The survey was conducted from September 25 to 30, 2025, through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above nationwide. It has a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

OCTA said the findings reflect “a complex but enduring relationship between Filipinos and democracy,” noting that while most still believe in the system, many question how well democratic institutions serve the people.

Support for democracy was highest in Balance Luzon (84%) and lowest in the Visayas (72%). Northern Mindanao recorded the strongest support among regions at 95%, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region and Bicol, both at 92%. Disagreement was highest in Mimaropa (44%) and Negros Island Region (40%).

Across social classes, support was strongest among Class D (81%), followed by Class E (78%) and Class ABC (75%). Preference was also strong across age groups, from 75% among 18–24 year olds to 85% among those aged 45–54 and 75 and above.

When asked about satisfaction with the current state of democracy, respondents from Balance Luzon were the most satisfied (55%), while those from the Visayas were the least (25%). Dissatisfaction was most pronounced in the Visayas (44%) and Mindanao (39%).

By socioeconomic class, Class E respondents reported the highest satisfaction (47%). Across regions, satisfaction ranged sharply, from as low as 3% in Northern Mindanao to as high as 84% in Calabarzon.

Younger Filipinos aged 18–24 were more likely to express satisfaction (55%) compared to older respondents aged 75 and above (31%).

OCTA concluded that public trust in democracy “rises and falls with perceptions of governance and justice,” showing that citizens’ faith in the system remains tied to how well leaders deliver on their promises of good governance and social equity.