Lacson says blue ribbon to resume flood control probe if he returns as chair on Nov. 14

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is set to resume its investigation into alleged irregularities in government infrastructure projects on November 14, 2025, if Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson is reelected as its chair.

“If elected again as Blue Ribbon chairman on Nov. 10, our hearing will resume on Nov. 14,” Lacson announced Saturday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Lacson stepped down as committee chair on October 7, saying several senators had expressed discontent over the direction of the probe into alleged corruption in flood control projects, which reportedly involved some lawmakers.

However, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed that after a series of discussions, senators agreed that Lacson would reclaim the chairmanship when Congress resumes session on November 10.

“He realized that he must continue what he started,” Sotto said.

The committee’s October 8 hearing on the flood control controversy was earlier canceled due to the unavailability of affidavits from contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, as well as a notarized document involving former Marine Orly Guteza and lawyer Petchi Espera.

Guteza, who previously served as security consultant for former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, appeared before the Senate in September, introduced by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta.

In his affidavit, Guteza claimed he delivered 46 suitcases filled with cash, allegedly referred to as “basura” (trash), to the residences of Co and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

However, Atty. Espera denied any involvement in the preparation or notarization of Guteza’s affidavit, saying her signature and credentials were falsified.

Lacson said Guteza will be reinvited to the next hearing to clarify his sworn statement, along with other personalities linked to the controversy.

“To help speed up the filing of airtight cases against politicians, DPWH officials, and errant contractors, we will invite, among others, a very important witness — retired TSgt. Orly Guteza — to shed more light on his affidavit,” Lacson said.