Dubai court jails two men for drug possession

The Dubai Court of Appeal has sentenced two Arab men to prison for drug possession and consumption after they were caught digging for narcotics in Al Wahida late at night.

One defendant received a five-year jail term, while the other was sentenced to 12 years. Both were fined Dh100,000 and barred from transferring funds for two years after their release.

A police patrol had spotted the men acting suspiciously while digging in the area. Officers observed signs of drug influence, and a search led to the discovery of 20 grams of hashish on one suspect and 100 grams of various narcotics, including hashish, cocaine, and other psychotropic substances.

One of the suspects attempted to escape but was quickly subdued. Forensic tests later confirmed both were under the influence of drugs at the time of arrest.

Investigations revealed that the pair had obtained the drugs from an unidentified dealer through WhatsApp. After sending payment via bank transfer, they received the coordinates of a hidden stash and went to the site to retrieve it.

In addition to their jail terms and fines, the court ordered the confiscation of all seized drugs and deportation of the convicts upon completing their sentences. The men are also prohibited from handling fund transfers for others without prior approval from the UAE Central Bank for two years.

Authorities said the case highlights the increasing use of digital platforms in drug trafficking and underscores Dubai Police’s vigilance in detecting illicit activities, even at night.