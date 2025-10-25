DTI files complaints vs 8 contractors linked to flood control corruption

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has filed formal complaints against eight contractor-licensees allegedly involved in irregularities in flood control projects, as part of the government’s crackdown on corruption in public infrastructure.

In a statement, the DTI said the complaints were filed under its regulatory authority pursuant to Executive Order No. 913 (series of 1983) and other trade and industry laws. The contractors are being investigated for possible violations of construction industry regulations tied to anomalous flood control projects.

The eight contractors named in the complaints are among the top 15 firms that cornered 20% of the ₱545-billion flood control contracts, as previously disclosed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in August.

Those facing complaints are:

• Legacy Construction Corporation

• Centerways Construction & Development Inc.

• Alpha & Omega General Contractor & Development Corp.

• MG Samidan Construction

• L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc.

• QM Builders

• EGB Construction Corporation

• Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corporation

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque confirmed that the complaints were lodged before the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board–Monitoring and Enforcement Division (PCAB-MED), which is tasked with investigating contractor violations and enforcing compliance with construction laws.

Roque said the filing empowers the DTI to take preventive actions, including the suspension of licenses, while investigations are ongoing.

“The DTI will not allow any contractor to undermine the safety and quality of our nation’s infrastructure. Every project must reflect competence, honesty, and compliance with standards,” Roque said.

“These actions send a clear message that only those who build with integrity have a place in the Philippine construction industry.”

In addition to the first batch, the DTI said another eight contractors are set to face complaints over similar alleged irregularities:

• Triple 8 Construction & Supply Inc.

• Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc.

• Sunwest Inc.

• Road Edge Trading & Development Services

• SYMS Construction Trading

• Wawao Builders Corp.

• Royal Crown Monarch Construction and Supplies Corporation

• St. Timothy Construction Corporation

Seven of these, except SYMS Construction, are part of the other half of the top 15 firms identified by the President.

Roque said the move forms part of the DTI’s broader efforts to ensure fair competition and integrity in the construction industry, in line with the President’s directive.

The department’s Fact-Finding Team continues to coordinate with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to probe other contractor-licensees and uphold transparency in public works projects.