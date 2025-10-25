Al Ain court orders man to Pay Dh15,000 for insulting woman with offensive remarks

The Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has ordered a man to pay Dh15,000 in compensation to a woman he verbally abused with indecent and offensive remarks.

Court records showed that the ruling followed a criminal conviction against the man for the same incident. The woman had earlier filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh51,000 in damages for the emotional and psychological harm she suffered, along with reimbursement for legal expenses.

According to the court, the man’s actions caused emotional pain and distress to the woman, establishing a clear connection between the offense and the harm inflicted.

The court emphasized that under UAE law, anyone proven to have caused harm to another person is legally obliged to provide compensation, whether the damage is material or moral.

In its final judgment, the court ordered the man to pay Dh15,000 as full compensation for both material and moral damages.