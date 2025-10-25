Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Al Ain court orders man to Pay Dh15,000 for insulting woman with offensive remarks

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo51 mins ago

The Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has ordered a man to pay Dh15,000 in compensation to a woman he verbally abused with indecent and offensive remarks.

Court records showed that the ruling followed a criminal conviction against the man for the same incident. The woman had earlier filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh51,000 in damages for the emotional and psychological harm she suffered, along with reimbursement for legal expenses.

According to the court, the man’s actions caused emotional pain and distress to the woman, establishing a clear connection between the offense and the harm inflicted.

The court emphasized that under UAE law, anyone proven to have caused harm to another person is legally obliged to provide compensation, whether the damage is material or moral.

In its final judgment, the court ordered the man to pay Dh15,000 as full compensation for both material and moral damages.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo51 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

iStock 1066865348

Illegal recruiter targeting returning OFWs arrested

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 1 1

UAE reaffirms pilgrim safety as top priority for 2026 Hajj Season

30 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 73

UAE, Oman to launch new cross-border rail service

41 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 70

Dubai court jails two men for drug possession

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button