Second OFW Serbisyo Caravan in UAE extends gov’t services to Filipinos in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Western Region

The Department of Migrant Workers’ “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan” will be extending its services to Filipino residents in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for its second leg.

The Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office – Abu Dhabi are inviting Filipinos in these areas to pre-register online at https://caravan.dmw.gov.ph/Public/CaravanPortal.aspx to secure their preferred services and appointment slots. Registrants are reminded to select the services they need and to bring complete documents for a smooth experience.

The caravan is scheduled for November 8–9, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Intercontinental Hotel – Abu Dhabi, offering convenient access to essential government services for overseas Filipinos in the emirate.

Participating agencies and services include:

Philippine Embassy / DFA – Civil registration (Report of Birth/Marriage), passport processing, and notarial services (e.g., Special Power of Attorney, Affidavits).

Migrant Workers Office / DMW – Onsite contract verification with same-day processing for workers holding Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, or Western Region-issued visas.

OWWA – E-card releasing, program inquiries, welfare services, and membership registration and renewal.

SSS – Pensioner confirmation, member data updates, assistance on web services, and benefits inquiries.

Pag-IBIG Fund – Membership verification, MP2 enrollment, housing and short-term loan assistance, and record updating.

DSWD – Information on crisis intervention, child protection, solo parent benefits, social pension, travel clearance for minors, and mental health support.

Landbank – Assistance on online banking, GoBayani Savings Account, payments for Pag-IBIG/SSS contributions, loans, investments, and financial planning.

PhilHealth (Online) – Membership registration, claims assistance, and health insurance inquiries.

PSA – Issuance of birth, marriage, and death certificates, CENOMAR/CENODEATH, and National ID services.

This Abu Dhabi leg aims to reach a wider Filipino community in the UAE, following the first OFW Serbisyo Caravan held in Dubai.

For overseas Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the caravan will also take place from November 15–16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center.