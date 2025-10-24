Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Presidential Adviser Larry Gadon joins PCG Auxiliary as Rear Admiral

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo42 mins ago

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon took his oath on Wednesday as an auxiliary rear admiral of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA).

The oath-taking ceremony was led by Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan at the PCG headquarters in Port Area, Manila.

In a statement on Thursday, Gavan commended Gadon and the newly inducted auxiliary officers for their dedication to advancing maritime development and empowering coastal communities.

He added that their inclusion in the PCGA Executive Squadron “strengthens the partnership between the government and the uniformed service in advancing poverty alleviation through maritime civic action programs.”

Also inducted into the PCGA as auxiliary commodore was Jan Paul Songsong, an executive assistant under the Office of the President.

The PCG noted that Gadon highlighted the organization’s mandate beyond maritime safety and rescue operations, emphasizing its “vital role in promoting national development, enhancing the marine economy, and supporting fish production.”

The PCGA is a non-government volunteer organization that supports and assists the PCG in carrying out its mandated functions, particularly in ensuring safety of life and property at sea.

