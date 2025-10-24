Philippines, Slovenia Ink Joint Declaration to Strengthen Labor Cooperation

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) of the Republic of the Philippines and the Employment Service of Slovenia (ESS) have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) to deepen bilateral cooperation on labor mobility, employment facilitation, and the protection of migrant workers.

The declaration, signed virtually on October 22, 2025, reaffirms the two nations’ shared commitment—first outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last March 11—to promote safe, orderly, and ethical labor migration while upholding the rights and welfare of Filipino workers in Slovenia.

Both parties expressed intent to develop concrete programs that would strengthen institutional linkages, enhance worker protection systems, and expand opportunities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“We look forward to strengthening our collaboration towards the protection of our migrant workers,” said DMW Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that Filipino workers in Slovenia are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect at every stage of their employment journey.”

Greta Metka Barbo Škerbinc, Director General of the ESS, said the agreement symbolizes partnership and solidarity between the two nations. “This partnership bridges and connects not only our institutions but also our people,” she said. “We are building on mutual understanding, respect, and solidarity as we promote fair labor mobility and ethical recruitment.”

The virtual signing was witnessed by DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Philippine Ambassador to Vienna Evangelina Lourdes A. Bernas, Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito-Fermin, Labor Attaché Delmer Cruz, and Živa Stiglic of the Employment Service of Slovenia.