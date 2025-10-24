Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos to attend 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia next week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will participate in the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, next week.

The gatherings are scheduled from October 26 to 28, 2025, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Angelica Escalona said.

Marcos is expected to promote the Philippines’ interests through a series of meetings, including 14 leaders-level engagements and three signing ceremonies. Bilateral discussions with other ASEAN leaders will also be held during the summit.

Escalona added that around 80 outcome documents are anticipated to be signed throughout the course of the meetings.

Towards the conclusion of the summit, the chairmanship of the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits for 2026 will be formally handed over to the Philippines.

