Magalong Denies Talks with VP Sara, Dismisses 2028 Tandem Speculation

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo55 mins ago

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Friday dismissed speculation linking him to a possible tandem with Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 elections, saying he has never even spoken to her.

“Ako nga, nagulat nga ako doon eh. I’ve never talked to Vice President Sara. We never talked. We never engaged. Wala kaming meetings na ganyan na nangyari. Walang feelers, walang mga pasabi,” Magalong said in an exclusive interview with NewsWatch Plus.

“I was surprised. I’ve never talked to Vice President Sara. We’ve never met or exchanged messages. There were no feelers or attempts to reach out,” he added.

Magalong said his attention remains on governance and anti-corruption efforts rather than national politics.

“Alam mo, nakafocus kami sa promotion ng good governance… at the same time, in this fight sa corruption,” he said, stressing that political speculation only serves as a distraction. “Pag inisip mo yung mga ganyan, ma-outfocus ka lang.”

Magalong also rejected claims that he is a supporter or protector of the Dutertes, calling such talk “panira.”

“It’s sad to think about. It’s clearly just meant to destroy my reputation,” he said.

He explained that his previous work with former President Rodrigo Duterte was strictly professional during his time in the Philippine National Police.

“Does that make me a DDS? E nagtrabaho lang naman ako,” he said.

