Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis — US Media

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, according to reports from U.S. media outlets on Thursday.

The American media personality shared the revelation in a teaser for the upcoming seventh season of her reality show “The Kardashians,” which premiered on Hulu.

It remains unclear whether Kardashian is currently experiencing any symptoms, the reports said.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the reports, and Kardashian’s representatives — including her agent, publicist, and attorney — have not responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, Kardashian appeared in court to testify in the trial of the so-called “grandpa robbers,” the gang accused of stealing millions of euros worth of jewelry from her during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

No further details about her condition have been disclosed.

