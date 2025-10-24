Hong Gourmet Hypermarket opens new Satwa branch with dining concept

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket has opened a new branch in Satwa, combining international grocery shopping with in-house dining through its Chinese Star Restaurant.

The store, located at Al Hudaiba Building in Al Hudaiba, Satwa — opposite Al Hana Center and near the Satwa Roundabout — offers a wide range of international goods, including products from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines.

The Satwa branch is designed to serve as both a shopping and dining destination. Its Chinese Star Restaurant offers traditional Chinese and Asian cuisine, providing a convenient option for customers to dine before or after shopping.

The hypermarket operates from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Delivery from Chinese Star Restaurant is available through Talabat, Careem and Keeta.

For inquiries, the store can be reached at +971 4 325 8958 or via WhatsApp at +971 50 883 5086.

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket operates several locations in the UAE and is known for carrying international products that cater to Dubai’s diverse communities.