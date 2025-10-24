European woman fined Dhs5,000 for stealing gold necklace in Dubai

A European woman has been fined Dhs5,000 by the Dubai Misdemeanour and Violations Court and ordered to pay Dhs10,000 in compensation after being found guilty of stealing a gold necklace from a retail store.

The case dates back to March, when a store vendor reported that a necklace went missing while he was momentarily distracted.

Reviewing the store’s CCTV footage showed the woman placing the necklace in her bag before leaving the premises. The vendor immediately informed the store manager, who filed a police report.

Authorities identified the suspect by tracing her vehicle from the footage, leading to her arrest. During the investigation, the woman admitted taking the necklace but claimed she had not intended to steal it and had planned to purchase it.

She said she left the store in shock upon learning of her sister’s death.

During the trial, her defense attorney sought her acquittal. However, the court rejected the claim of lack of criminal intent, citing material evidence, including CCTV footage, which indicated that she had intended to take the necklace at the time of the incident.

The court subsequently ordered her to pay a Dhs5,000 fine and Dhs10,000 in compensation for the stolen necklace.