Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

European woman fined Dhs5,000 for stealing gold necklace in Dubai

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 seconds ago

A European woman has been fined Dhs5,000 by the Dubai Misdemeanour and Violations Court and ordered to pay Dhs10,000 in compensation after being found guilty of stealing a gold necklace from a retail store.

The case dates back to March, when a store vendor reported that a necklace went missing while he was momentarily distracted.

Reviewing the store’s CCTV footage showed the woman placing the necklace in her bag before leaving the premises. The vendor immediately informed the store manager, who filed a police report.

Authorities identified the suspect by tracing her vehicle from the footage, leading to her arrest. During the investigation, the woman admitted taking the necklace but claimed she had not intended to steal it and had planned to purchase it.

She said she left the store in shock upon learning of her sister’s death.

During the trial, her defense attorney sought her acquittal. However, the court rejected the claim of lack of criminal intent, citing material evidence, including CCTV footage, which indicated that she had intended to take the necklace at the time of the incident.

The court subsequently ordered her to pay a Dhs5,000 fine and Dhs10,000 in compensation for the stolen necklace.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 63

Pacquiao shows off expensive watch, quips about flood control

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 62

Presidential Adviser Larry Gadon joins PCG Auxiliary as Rear Admiral

42 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 61

Marcos to attend 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia next week

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 60

TV Host Kim Atienza, family mourn the loss of daughter Emman

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button