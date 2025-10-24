Latest NewsNews

Carlos Yulo Wins Bronze in Floor Exercise at World Gymnastics Championships

Staff Report

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo secured the bronze medal in the floor exercise event of the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held Friday at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Yulo scored 14.533, finishing behind Great Britain’s Jake Jarman, who clinched gold with 14.866, and fellow Briton Luke Whitehouse, who took silver with 14.666.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will next compete in the vault finals scheduled for Saturday.

Yulo previously won the floor exercise gold medal in the 2019 edition of the world championships, marking this as another strong finish for the Filipino gymnastics star on the

