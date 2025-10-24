Latest NewsNews

Al Ain Court Orders Father to Pay Dh30,000 After Sons Bully and Assault Classmate

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo23 mins ago

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a father to pay Dh30,000 in compensation after his two sons were found guilty of bullying, assaulting, and filming their classmate in an incident that caused lasting emotional and psychological harm, Al Khaleej reported.

Court documents show that the victim’s mother filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh500,000 in damages for the physical, psychological, and emotional harm caused to her son. She alleged that the two minors, under the defendant’s guardianship, had repeatedly bullied and beaten her child both at school and at home, while recording the assault.

The two boys had already been convicted in a related criminal case, confirming their involvement in the attack.

In its ruling, the court found that the boys’ actions had been proven to cause harm to the victim, citing medical evidence of injuries that temporarily limited the child’s ability to perform personal activities for up to 20 days. The court also acknowledged the emotional trauma and public humiliation endured by the victim.

After reviewing the circumstances and extent of the harm, the court decided that Dh30,000 was an appropriate and fair amount to compensate for both the physical and moral damages suffered.

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo23 mins ago
Photo of Tristan Nodalo

Tristan Nodalo

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392 1

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Unlicensed Broker to Refund Dh100,000 Commission

33 mins ago
490501095 9924794210904600 4863135255502251213 n

Carlos Yulo Wins Bronze in Floor Exercise at World Gymnastics Championships

37 mins ago
464671895 18652967683060659 5888421510151284316 n

Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis — US Media

43 mins ago
571025386 1123158116651319 1621353024091688434 n

Philippines, Slovenia Ink Joint Declaration to Strengthen Labor Cooperation

48 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button