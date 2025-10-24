Al Ain Court Orders Father to Pay Dh30,000 After Sons Bully and Assault Classmate

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a father to pay Dh30,000 in compensation after his two sons were found guilty of bullying, assaulting, and filming their classmate in an incident that caused lasting emotional and psychological harm, Al Khaleej reported.

Court documents show that the victim’s mother filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh500,000 in damages for the physical, psychological, and emotional harm caused to her son. She alleged that the two minors, under the defendant’s guardianship, had repeatedly bullied and beaten her child both at school and at home, while recording the assault.

The two boys had already been convicted in a related criminal case, confirming their involvement in the attack.

In its ruling, the court found that the boys’ actions had been proven to cause harm to the victim, citing medical evidence of injuries that temporarily limited the child’s ability to perform personal activities for up to 20 days. The court also acknowledged the emotional trauma and public humiliation endured by the victim.

After reviewing the circumstances and extent of the harm, the court decided that Dh30,000 was an appropriate and fair amount to compensate for both the physical and moral damages suffered.