Abu Dhabi’s Natural History Museum set to open in November, featuring world-famous skeleton of ‘Stan’ the T. Rex

The long-awaited Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors next month in the Saadiyat Cultural District, becoming the newest landmark in the UAE’s capital.

Set to open on Nov. 22, 2025, this will be the largest natural history museum in the region, spanning 35,000 square meters. It will offer an immersive journey through 13.8 billion years of Earth’s history — tracing the universe’s origins, from the Big Bang and the formation of the solar system, the age of dinosaurs, to the evolution of modern biodiversity.

“The museum offers an immersive look at the story of life on Earth, framed for the first time through an Arabian lens, with the fauna, flora, and geological history of the region forming a prominent part of the visitor journey,” His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said through the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Visitors can look forward to several centerpiece exhibits, including Stan, one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons; a 25-meter-long female blue whale specimen; and the Murchison Meteorite, which contains 7-billion-year-old grains formed before the solar system existed.

The building, designed by international architecture firm Mecanoo, takes inspiration from natural rock formations using geometry and organic forms to symbolize the connection between life, nature, and the desert environment. Inside, it will feature main galleries such as The Story of Earth, Our World, and Earth’s Future, along with research spaces like The PalaeoLab and The Life Sciences Lab.

Also part of the museum’s narrative focuses on the natural history of the Arabian Peninsula, highlighting discoveries unique to the region. Among these is Stegotetrabelodon emiratus, an extinct elephant species found in Abu Dhabi, recognized for having tusks on both its upper and lower jaws.

To mark its opening, the museum will launch two special exhibitions — The March of the Triceratops, showcasing a touring herd of the iconic dinosaur, and the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year, an international celebration of nature photography.

Once open, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will join the iconic destinations in the Saadiyat Cultural District, namely Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.