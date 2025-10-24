Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi police deny social media rumors on “red pills” in schools

Leana Bernardo

Abu Dhabi Police have dismissed as false the recurring social media rumours claiming the presence of so-called “red pills” in schools at the start of each academic year.

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said these reports are entirely baseless.

“At the beginning of every school year, social media is flooded with false claims alleging the spread of red pills in schools,” he explained.

“We assure parents and the public that there is no truth to these allegations—no such pills exist in our schools or universities.”

Al Dhaheri noted that the UAE’s international prominence sometimes attracts attempts by detractors to spread misinformation.

He urged the public to rely on verified, official sources of information, emphasizing Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to transparency and trust. .

Addressing the latest rumours, the police clarified that some individuals have been photographing colorful, ordinary pills and falsely claiming they are being distributed to students. “These are misleading claims,” Al Dhaheri stressed.

“There are no such pills in our schools. We urge everyone not to be misled by social media and to always verify information through official channels. Our schools and universities are safe and completely free from such dangerous substances,” Al Dhaheri said.

Brigadier Al Dhaheri also highlighted the importance of compassion toward recovering drug users. “We must not stigmatize rehabilitated addicts. Society should embrace them with kindness to support their reintegration,” he said.

“Negative attitudes or rejection can trigger relapses. The post-rehabilitation phase is even more critical than the treatment itself, and social support plays a key role in recovery.”

