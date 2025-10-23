Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Media Council extends deadline for content creator licence to January 2026

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 min ago

The UAE Media Council has announced the extension of the deadline for content creators and advertisers to obtain the “Advertiser” licence until January 31, 2026.

The council earlier confirmed the issuance of over 1,800 licences, which were introduced to regulate and promote advertising activities across social media platforms nationwide.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to bolster the UAE’s status as a global hub for advertising and content creation.

The growing number of registered advertisers marks significant progress toward the initiative’s goals, including attracting investment in the advertising industry, boosting digital competitiveness, empowering creative talent, and safeguarding the public from misleading or inappropriate advertisements that do not align with approved standards and community values.

