Remulla orders probe into DPWH fire, suspects possible arson

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to look into the fire that hit the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) office in Quezon City, raising concerns that the incident may have been deliberate.

“It’s disturbing that an office of an agency currently under investigation would be struck by fire,” Remulla said, noting that the blaze could be an attempt to conceal evidence amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“I am asking the NBI and the BFP to check if there’s arson, kung sadyang sinunog o aksidente. Madali naman malaman kung arson, pero hopefully, natural cause ‘yan,” he said.

“I’m sure there are backup documents. It was a working day, so people were able to save their computers containing important information.”

Remulla expressed concern that the incident could hinder ongoing investigations. “[Pero] siyempre, it’s disturbing that in a place like Quezon City, may masusunog yung record sa isang office na maraming investigation pa ang kinakailangang mangyari. We’re just worried that it might stifle some or become an excuse to evade responsibility,” he added.

The fire, which reached third alarm, was declared out by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 22.

Just last month, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte revealed that at least 35 flood control projects in the city were unaccounted for.