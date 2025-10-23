Latest NewsNews

Remulla Drops Bid to Enforce 2016 Dismissal Order vs Villanueva After ‘Secret Decision’ Surfaces

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday he would no longer pursue the enforcement of a 2016 dismissal order against Senator Joel Villanueva, following the sudden emergence of what he described as a “secret decision” that had already reversed the order.

Remulla earlier said he planned to write to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III to request Villanueva’s removal from office, citing the Senate’s alleged inaction on the Ombudsman’s 2016 ruling.

However, the Ombudsman said that after announcing his intent to enforce the dismissal, a 2019 decision signed by former Ombudsman Samuel Martires surfaced, overturning the earlier order.

“To my surprise, when I got to the office, I was confronted with a decision signed by former Ombudsman Martires dated July 2019,” Remulla said in a chance interview. “It only came out when I said the Ombudsman will do something about it. So it’s a surprise secret decision that came out.”

Remulla said neither Senate officials nor personnel within the Ombudsman’s office were previously aware of the Martires ruling.

“Even [Senate President] Tito Sotto didn’t know about it. They released it now. So don’t you call that a secret decision?” he added.

The Ombudsman said he would study the reversal further, including why the 2019 decision was not made public sooner.

“It’s a very mysterious decision because it’s a matter of public interest,” Remulla said. “He [Villanueva] ran for public office. He was elected senator. So it’s a very newsworthy thing.”

Asked if he would still send a letter to the Senate urging implementation of the 2016 order, Remulla confirmed he would not.

“No, not anymore, because our premises have already changed. Things are different now,” he said.

