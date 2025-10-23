Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Maynard Ngu no longer Marcos’ Special Envoy to China — Palace

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Tech billionaire Maynard Ngu is no longer serving as the Philippines’ special envoy to China for trade, investments, and tourism, Malacañang confirmed.

“As of August 2025, hindi na,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a media briefing when asked if Ngu still holds the position amid his alleged links to the flood control corruption scandal.

Castro clarified that Ngu’s term had already expired, noting that his appointment was only for six months and was not renewed.

“Nag-expire po kasi ang term niya, tapos na po. Six months lamang po iyon. So, hindi naman po ni-renew,” she said.

The confirmation comes after former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo told the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee last September about an alleged kickback scheme involving government projects.

In his affidavit, Bernardo claimed he channeled 20% or around ₱160 million of ₱800 million worth of inserted projects in Valenzuela and Marinduque through Ngu, allegedly intended for Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Ngu, the chief executive officer of Cosmic Technologies, the company behind the Cherry Mobile brand, resigned as an independent director of Altus Property Ventures Inc. (APVI)—a Gokongwei-led property firm, days after he was implicated.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed and administered Ngu’s oath as special envoy to China in March 2023.

