King Charles, Pope Leo Hold Historic Joint Prayer — First in 500 Years

Britain’s King Charles and Pope Leo prayed together in the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, marking the first time an English monarch and a Catholic pope have joined in worship since King Henry VIII severed ties with Rome in 1534.

The solemn service, featuring Latin chants and English prayers, echoed beneath Michelangelo’s frescoes of The Last Judgment. Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff elected six months ago, sat beside Charles, the supreme governor of the Church of England, as the two led a rare display of unity between faiths once divided by centuries of conflict.

The service included the Sistine Chapel Choir and two royal choirs, with Anglican Archbishop Stephen Cottrell co-leading the prayers. It symbolized a new chapter in Catholic-Anglican relations after five centuries of separation sparked by Henry VIII’s break from the Vatican over his marriage to Catherine of Aragon.

“There is a strong sense that this moment, in the extraordinary setting of the Sistine Chapel, offers a kind of healing of history,” said Rev. James Hawkey, canon theologian of Westminster Abbey. “This would have been impossible just a generation ago.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a state visit to the Vatican, part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the Anglican Communion and the Catholic Church.

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla met privately with Pope Leo, before the King traveled to Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. There, he received the honorary title of “Royal Confrater” — or brother — at the abbey and was presented with a special seat in the basilica reserved for British monarchs.

Bishop Anthony Ball, the Anglican envoy to the Vatican, said the gestures reflect “the commitment that both of our Churches have to working for a shared future.”

The Vatican also confirmed that Charles conferred on Pope Leo two symbolic British honors: the title of “Papal Confrater” of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.

The landmark visit comes amid steadily improving Anglican-Catholic ties since the 1960s, as both Churches continue to pursue dialogue and cooperation despite doctrinal differences.